ELYSBURG — Dave Hughes’s passion for piloting radio-controlled model aircraft set in more than 40 years ago.
His fiancé, Diana Yarlet, essentially married into the hobby — and she did so Saturday.
Hughes and Yarlet wed on a grassy airstrip of Kaboodle Road in Rush Township, Northumberland County, where the Susquehanna Valley Modelers’ hosted a fly-in for model aircraft enthusiasts.
Hughes, of Milton, serves as president of the club while his bride is treasurer.
The late Mark Woodland had been one of Hughes’ teachers at Warrior Run High School. A U.S. Air Force veteran and member of a radio control club, Woodland introduced Hughes to the model aircraft in 1976. He’s held onto the hobby ever since.
“I’m intrigued by building, mechanics. Aviation, to me, has always sort of been a mystery. You could take an item that only weighs ounces and make it airborne,” Hughes said Saturday as about 20 pilots readied their model planes and helicopters for takeoff.
Hughes kept his aircraft in a trailer ahead of his wedding. Inside was a Piper Pawnee with a 10-foot wingspan and 11.5 horsepower twin-cylinder gasoline engine. Another was an Edge 540 powered with nitro gas.
It was Hughes who introduced Yarlet to model aircraft. She said she’s come to appreciate aircraft and the hobby itself.
“I didn't know anything about it,” Yarlet said of “modeling” before sharing a few words about the unique wedding setting an hour before her nuptials. “I’m excited. I think it’s great.”
The Susquehanna Valley Modelers hosted the fly-in to allow its members a chance to fly together and invite the public to learn what “modeling” is all about.
Pilots checked their aircraft on the ground or on one of five starter stands — raised wooden stands built to hold aircraft as pilots test engines, wings, hinges and remote controls. The pilots stood at five specific spots along the designated airstrip and used remotes to send the models airborne. Some planes were made out of plywood and balsa. Others were made of foam. They ranged with wingspans of a few feet to at least 12 feet. Federal rules restrict the planes from flying above 400 feet.
There were aerobatic planes, pilots using joysticks to tumble, flip, torque-roll and stall and turn the model aircraft.
“They’ll make a model dance in the air that you wouldn’t think possible,” Huges said of the aerobatics planes.
Some, like Jeff Black, flew scale models. He sent a scale P-47 Thunderbolt "Razorback" into the sky, guiding it as it arced and banked above ground. He drove two hours north from Adams County to fly the aircraft modeled after the World War II-era fighter plane.
“This is gorgeous, beautiful scenery,” said Black, the associate vice president, District III, Academy of Model Aeronautics, the official national body of model aviation in the country. The organization boasts more than 195,000 members and 2,500 clubs, including Susquehanna Valley Modelers.
Robert Lipton came from Pottsville. Lipton had a model B-24 Liberator bomber and a helicopter among the aircraft he brought to Kaboodle Road. His late father was a flight instructor who often took him flying in full-size planes when he was a kid. When his father died, Lipton struggled to get back into full-scale flying.
“I decided to pick this hobby up. I just got interested,” Lipton said.
Mark Radcliff, AMA District III vice president, has 60 years of model flying experience. He’s a full-size pilot, too. Saturday marked his first day at the airstrip in Northumberland County. It wasn’t the only first.
“I’ve never been to one,” Radcliff, of St. Marys, West Virginia, said of a wedding at a model fly-in. “Let’s do this. You can’t beat this setting.”