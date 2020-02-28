DANVILLE — Nicole Polanichka, who modeled an outfit made from sports equipment, balls and pennants won the judge's award Thursday night at the third annual Danville Arts Council's Anything But Clothes fashion show.
The show, attended by about 80 in the Pine Barn Inn, gives teams the opportunity to create an outfit from anything but clothes.
Polanichka, with teammate Mitchell Andjeski, came up with the idea for their entry of Black Diamond Modern Dynasty "during a brainstorming session on the way to a fencing competition," she said.
She portrayed a king with the cape of a soccer goal covered with team pennants. Her crown was a basketball and her scepter was made from a hockey stick as well as lacrosse and field hockey equipment. She wore baseball gloves and sported soccer and volleyballs cut apart as armor. Her shoes were made from skiis and footballs. Polanichka won gift cards.
The audience, by purchasing tickets, chose "Read All About It" for the People's Choice Award entered by Kirsten Contreras and Liz Torres. Contreras, who modeled the outfit, said she made the outfit from newspapers, cardboard and glitter.
Besides the judges' award, judges Meredith Re' Grimsley, Ben Hartman and Joanne Landis chose honorable mention winner FISP, or "Fast Fashion for Sake Feathered Friends," modeled by Frances Geller using plastic birdseed bags. She teamed with her husband, Paul Dennehy.
Four other teams entered. Purple Haze entered The New Orange Blossom Special of fruit bags, lamp shades, fruit and tissues with guitar and violin playing and singing. Mary Hermann, Nancy Haefner and Donna Julius made up the team.
Diane Latranyi, of the Susquehanna Minimakers, modeled a dollhouse she made of foam core matboard and artificial flowers. Also on her team were Drake Latranyi and Mark Doncheski.
Wendy's Paper Chanel, a white outfit of a paper take on a Chanel dress with sequins and Velcro, was modeled by Wendy Marshall. Teammates were Jenn Morris, Ann Bodwalk and Kim Miller.
Nancy Dennehy entered "Planned Obsolescence" with her dress of VHS tapes, garbage bags and duct tape.
Jes Noel, Danville Primary School art teacher, attended for the first time and said the arts council has been supportive of the schools and plans to host a show in her school.
Danville Middle School art teacher Megan Heistand also attended for the first time, saying the council hosted a show for eighth-graders. She said they have been talking about an ABC show for middle school students to enter.
"We're very impressed," Noel said.
Chris Hoffman was also there for the first time. "It's fantastic and great to see such a progressive outlet in this area and the community to support the arts and the people involved are pretty impressive." He said he and his wife, Julia, who owns The Knack Creative Studio in downtown Danville, would love to enter next year.
The show is an annual fundraiser for the arts councill. Amount of proceeds were not available Thursday night, said Kayla Gross, executive assistant with the Danville Business Alliance. The arts council is an alliance subcommittee. The council also raffled off baskets of items donated by businesses.
G-PRIDE (Geisinger — People Ready for Inclusion, Diversity and Equality) was a sponsor of the show.
Council art gallery coordinator Tom Seay said proceeds are used to promote the arts in the area including events such as movie and dance nights, the concert in the park series and the art gallery in the business alliance office.