A fundraiser kickstarted by a Valley mom looks to raise $20,000 to offset potential costs Lewisburg Area School District could incur this fall when it reopens amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Lifting Up Lewisburg: A Campaign to Support Our Schools During this Unique and Challenging Time” aims to offset costs of face masks, thermometers, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies. Another potential use is for technology upgrades for students in the event remote learning is necessary, as well as professional development for teachers seeking more training in remote education.
Reversible, locally hand-sewn cotton masks in support of “Lifting Up Lewisburg” are on sale now at The Mercantile in downtown Lewisburg. A donation of $6 from the sale of each mask goes to the campaign.
An online crowdfunding campaign begins Monday with a live link to be shared at www.greendragonfoundation.org. Up to $2,000 raised between June 22-30 will be matched by Analisa and Jonathan Weis, according to organizer Lisa Perrone.
The entire campaign runs from Monday through July 31.
“I was feeling pretty dejected at that point, just sad for the kids and everything they were going through,” Perrone said of her mindset in mid-May as school kids still grasped an abrupt end to the year caused by the virus’s spread. “I thought maybe as a community we could come together and at least do something positive to support our schools.”
Perrone recruited help from Jen Shabahang, Lisa Tranquillo and Kimberly Drexler. Together with Ann Glock, executive director of the Green Dragon Foundation, they formed a steering committee and created the fundraising campaign.
Perrone sews the masks herself and on Thursday delivered a batch of 25 to The Mercantile. Should they sell out, that’d mark 75 masks sold on behalf of “Lifting Up Lewisburg.”
“My grandmother taught me to sew when I was 12. I’ve been sewing all my life. I sewed my own prom dress,” Perrone said.
The Green Dragon Foundation is a nonprofit that raises funds in support of educational, cultural and athletic programs and capital improvement projects in the district.
Glock said she worked with school officials to learn about potential needs this fall. She noted how the school district didn’t raise taxes to boost local revenue and with the state’s current financial position, it’s not yet clear how much funding Pennsylvania will devote to public schools.
“What they’re aspiring to raise money for is well within our mission to serve Lewisburg students,” Glock said. “It might go to providing internet or wireless access to kids who don’t have it.”
Jennifer Polinchock, who takes over as Lewisburg Area’s superintendent beginning July 1, shared a testimonial for the campaign.
“One of the bedrocks of our community is our schools. We want to ensure that our students and staff are healthy and safe as we return to school. Your support in this campaign is much more than helping the school district meet the educational and safety needs of the students. It is showing our community's investment in the future — our children,” Polinchock said.
To learn more about “Lifting Up Lewisburg,” visit www.greendragonfoundation.org.