20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Ron Kanaskie, already the longest-serving head coach ever at DAHS and one of the state’s all time “winningest” wrestling coaches received a promotion.
Kanaskie, a teacher in Danville Area School District since 1970, would replace Harold Albertson as the school’s fourth athletic director. Kanaskie was voted 8-0 to be approved his hiring.
Albertson, the athletic director for the past two decades, announced his retirement earlier this year.
Elizabeth Pope, 10, of Danville, in a newspaper photo, enjoyed the first lazy day of summer as she found a quiet and cool spot to sit down and read her new book.
Pope waited in line at “That Book Store” in Danville for her copy of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” as the fifth book in the series went on sale. She was into the fifth chapter as she spent the day at her grandparents’ house along the river.
Katie Finn, 9, and sister, Sarah Finn, 6, spent an afternoon outside coloring their sidewalk with chalk drawings.
The Danville Junior American Legion baseball team, in its first year of existence, competed in the Rawling Berkshire Junior American Legion tournament in Reading. The team won the showdown with a 5-4 victory over the Exeter Cardinals in the championship game. Danville was 3-1.
Tony Joe picked up the win in the championship game and also drove in Kyle Mundy with the game-winning run. Bobby Booth, was voted the tournament’s most outstanding pitcher.
Taylor Megargel led the offense in the title game with three hits and was named the tournament’s most valuable player.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Wana Prichard, of Danville, and Leslie Carl, of Catawissa, were pictured in The Danville News lighting up their sparklers to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
The Montour County Museum was open daily throughout the four-day observance of the Gettysburg Centennial Celebration. The museum officers put together a special sheet comprising all the names of men who were recruited in Montour County during the Civil War and a special room was set aside for mementos of the Civil War period in the museum along with special tours with Mrs. Frank Lovett, curator.
Marlene Latzman and Marg Szili of the Montour County Soroptimist Club, presented a check to Barbara Diehl, a recent Danville High School graduate, as winner of the Dorothy Bonawitz Scholarship Award at the Pine Barn Inn.
Robert Albertini of Danville RD 4 was pictured in the local newspaper displaying the trophy he won for being the first finisher in a 22-mile bike race held in Williamsport. Albertini practiced for races by riding his bike 25 to 50 miles a day.
Libby Wilkinson, 7, was crowned Miss Frosty Valley during ceremonies at the country club. Pictured in a photo in the local newspaper were: Lisa Zeidner, first runner-up; Lindsey Curry, second runner up; Heather Wright, last year’s winner; Lindsay Nagy, third runner-up and Wendy Davis, fourth runner-up.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Mayor Francis P. Rooney announced the bells in Danville would ring out for a period of two minutes on July 4, Independence Day at 2 p.m. Governor William W. Scranton issued a proclamation urging all communities take part in “Let Freedom Ring Day” on July 4.
Boy Scout Troop 47 was among the one hundred and fifteen boys and eight leaders who made up the group for the first week of Camp Lavigne.
Those enrolled from Troop 47 were: Norman Troutman, Scoutmaster, George Leiby, assistant; Thomas McCormick, Scott Shultz, Rocky Beyers, Steve Troutman, Nick Fisher, Lynn Swank, Ken Livziey, Tom Barr, Terry Broffee, George Fausnaught, Donald Hunter, Martin Schreffler, Bob Buehner and James Hagenbuch.
Fifty-nine candidates reported for the baseball tryouts held at Danville State Hospital by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Candidates were from Danville, Lock Haven, Mifflintown, Selinsgrove, Sunbury, Mount Carmel, Milton, White Deer and Williamsport.
The Frosty Valley Country Club and their families enjoy a day of activities ending with the dedication of the new clubhouse and a spectacular evening fireworks display by the East End Fire Company and Fire Police marking the Fourth of July celebration for 400 members and families. The day began with many golfers on the links and varied activities for non-linksmen. Dr. William Barnes and John Millar were tied for first place in the golf tournament.
One of the most popular activities for the younger set were the horse rides and those in the stage coach. Dr. Harold E. Foss was chairman for the day’s events which drew probably the largest attendance of the year at the Country Club.
Winners of the cotton ball carry were Kenny Robbins and Luke Stroop for the boys and Allison Shutts and Kathy Stankevich for the girls. It was a hot day so games were played with ice at Riverside playground. The winning team that melted their ice first consisted of Tommy Stankevich, Roxann Reamer, Donna Kline, Kathy Stankevich, Allison Shutts and David Shutts. In two games of balloon tag, Tommy Stankevich was the winner both times. Second place winners were: John Foster, and Donna Kline. Winners in Bingo were Theta Grimaud, Johnny Reamer and Luke Stroop. Their plan for July 4th was to make objects with colored paper and cotton which are symbolic of Independence Day.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
An auction was held for 30 building lots, in Mount Olivet, a restricted development where homes would be built in Mahoning Township, three blocks from Geisinger Hospital and adjoining the Sacred Heart Villa grounds, fronting of G, H and I streets. Residents had to own a lot to build a home. These lots would be sold regardless of price. There were also many free awards offered at this sale.
According to an article in the local newspaper the 1949 Ford which revealed a radical departure from traditional Ford styling and engineering, was made public by Lawrence Horton Motor Co. of Mill and Center Streets.
New standards of beauty, comfort, economy and performance in the 1949 Ford passenger cars advanced them far ahead of others in the low price field.
Mr. Horton said, “Styling of the new Ford definitely established it as “The Car of the Year.”
To develop and produce the 1949 passenger cars alone, the Ford Motor company expended more than $37,400,000 in tools, jigs, and fixtures.
