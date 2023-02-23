“If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way.”
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Danville Elementary School kindergartner Justin Phillips, 6, was in a newspaper photo holding a picture he drew of a fire truck. Students in Amy Goodwin’s kindergarten classes each drew and colored a picture of a fire truck with the number 2 on it. The drawings were then judged by members of the Danville Washington Fire Co. Phillips’ drawing was picked as the best.
Van Wagner was pictured in the local newspaper spinning around before releasing an elk during the elk throwing contest near Stingers in Riverside at the Danville German Society’s annual Winter Festival.
Robert Bomboy, known as Franz Klingermann, of Virginia, who was the Elk Toss Champion for the third year in a row, cheered Wagner on. The elk used in the contest was made of wood, brown sacks, wire coat hangers, rope and masking tape.
Tamara Wagner was concentrating as she got ready to take a shot at the scrap iron throwing contest. Contestants were also throwing a bowl of salad trying to hit their partners during the salad throwing contest in the parking lot.
Ethnic heritage ran strong in the veins of Danville German Society members. About 25 of them came together from as far as the western part of the country to participate in an annual series of activities.
Society members wore traditional German outfits as they participated in the different events taking place in Danville, Riverside and Jerseytown. There were shows and events throughout the stores and restaurants in town.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Karen Sabol was crowned Danville High School wrestling queen by 1982’s queen, Allison Richards, as escort Dan Donahoe looked on. The crowning took place at the Danville-Mount Carmel wrestling match.
St. Joseph of Danville overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat St. Edwards of Shamokin 37-26 and won the CYO basketball championship with a 17-1 season record. Daryn James paced the champions with 16 points and Luke Hinkel scored 10. Chris Royer pulled down rebounds for St Joe’s.
Team members were: Steve Vanaskie, Matt Fleming, Craig Lane, Chris Hinkel, Curt Ward, Luke Hinkel, Daryn James, Chris Royer, Mike Ryan, Mike Jones. Missing were Chris Morrisey and Michael Awad. Coaches were: Dr. Mike Ryan and Bob James.
Dr. John West, chief transplant surgeon at Geisinger Medical Center was honored by the Civil Air Patrol for his involvement in the Organ Procurement Program, a network of Civil Air Patrol units that fly living tissue all over the country. Dr. West’s idea got the program started and grew into a national program. The Civil Air Patrol was the backbone of the program, which consisted of a variety of personnel.
The Danville Recreation Center adult basketball program currently underway featured mostly former DHS players. Probably, the oldest, age-wise, but one of the younger in spirit, was Joe Hickey, Danville borough maintenance worker. Hickey was a member of DHS, 1951-52 Susquehanna Valley League championship team. A two-handed set shooter, he could make the basket from 30 feet out with unerring accuracy. At an age when most athletes retire; he continued to compete on par with younger players.
— Sports Whirl column
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Sonny Boyer rolled 289 to pace Midway Lanes; rolling ten perfect strikes and leaving the four pin stand on the eleventh and a match score of 675 for the Midway Lanes team of Danville in a Central Penn match. The interesting contest saw both teams end up in a tie for total pins, 2,805.
n
PFC Raymond L. McCormick, son of Mr. and Mrs. R. D. McCormick of Montour Row, returned to Fort Benning, Georgia, after spending a 14-day leave with his family and friends.
McCormick, an MP in the U.S. Army, had another year to serve. A family dinner was held in his honor at the home of his brother, Mr. and Mrs. Dale McCormick.
Joe Gerst, 154-pound wrestler for Danville, set a record during the regular wrestling season with the orange and purple squad by coming through 13 bouts “unscathed.” Gerst logged 13 victories, many of them on pins, but did not have one point scored against him during the entire season.
Gerst was one of two DHS wrestlers who came home with high honors from the East Central Sectional eliminations and would go on to compete in District IV finals. Charles Earnest, unlimited weight, also copped top honors.
75 YEARS AGO (1948)
Arthur Toye Foulke, soon after Pearl Harbor, undertook the project of determining how many fatalities Montour County suffered in World War II. Fifty-nine Montour County and Riverside men made the supreme sacrifice during World War II.
The research did not just uncover a list of names but in each case the rank, name of nearest of kin and home address, place and date of death and the service attachment of the particular gold star veteran. He collected all the newspaper clippings and contacted nearest of kin to verify his information.
The Carnegie Hall YMCA show held at intermission of the Saturday night dance provided interesting entertainment. Teddy Lynn opened the program with the solo, “Old McDonald Had A Farm,” Bill Smith sang “Washington and Lincoln” and Leroy Kline offered the vocal “Marine Hymn.”
Sarah Jo Dawson pleased all with vocal, “Serenade of the Bells.” Hubert Kester played “Country Dance” on the piano, Eddie Warfied sang “Mexically Rose” and Sandra Hendrickson a vocal, “My Wild Irish Rose” and “I’m Looking over a Four Leaf Clover” by Donald “Butch” Warfield closed the show. Door prizes were won by Jack Reichert, William Hancock, Sarah Jo Dawson, Carrol Mader and Loise Seebold.
Girl Scout Troop No. 8 added new members Louise Diehl, Nancy Florey, Joan Johnson, Clara Lyons, Mae Maurer, Joan Murphy and Beverly Purpur, at the Investiture ceremony in the Trinity Methodist Church. Working on second class badges was continued and a tenderfoot class began for two prospective members under the direction of Betty Ann Moyer and Frankie Reichen, junior leaders.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.