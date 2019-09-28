Before Act 79 went into effect earlier this year, an individual convicted of a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence or someone with a final protection from abuse order could take up to 60 days to surrender weapons. Act 79 made the time frame 24 hours and the immediacy of law enforcement and others retaining the weapons was a key provision of the bill.
"It solved a problem," said Lewisburg resident Shari Jacobson, a local leader of gun advocacy group Moms Demand Action, of Act 79. "It promptly and securely removes weapons from dangerous domestic abusers. You only have a final PFA if you've been through due process and still been found to be dangerous."
Moms Demand Action was one of the drivers behind the new law. Jacobson called it life-saving legislation, for abuse victims and law enforcement personnel who respond to incidents of domestic violence.
The measure passed the state House by a 131-62 vote last September. It went to the governor after passing the Senate by a 43-5 vote and Wolf signed the bill in October. It went into effect in April.
When the bill passed, Gov. Wolf praised the advocates who pushed lawmakers.
"This is the first law in PA to truly take guns away from dangerous abusers who use them to kill, terrorize and control," Wolf tweeted the day the law went into effect. "I thank the many advocates and lawmakers for working on this monumental legislation."
According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 122 people were killed in domestic violence cases in the state in 2018, including 71 that were killed with a gun. October is National Domestic Violence Abuse Awareness month.
“With Act 79, victims of domestic abuse will know that Pennsylvania is working to protect them from their abusers,” Gov. Wolf said when signing the bill. “The incidents of domestic violence where guns are involved in our commonwealth prove that this commonsense law is an important step to protect victims of domestic abuse, save lives, and hold abusers accountable for their actions.