MONTANDON — Montandon's Dollar General is set to open Sunday and the store is still hiring.
Less than four months ago, construction began at 9 Main St., and the 1.5 acres of land was transformed into a much-needed Dollar General store, according to owner Dr. John Furia, of Lewisburg.
Furia, an orthopedic surgery specialist for the past 31 years, said he was thrilled the project went smoothly and quickly. "Everyone is excited," he said. "We are all so happy to be able to provide this store for the community."
The building will be a 9,100 square foot structure and will provide 12 to 14 jobs as the doors open Sunday morning, Furia said.
"I want to thank everyone who has been so supportive of this project," he said.
Furia said the store is still taking applications. To apply, visit careers.dollargeneral.com.
"We are happy to be able to have a community store in which people who may not have transportation are able to walk to and get what they need," Furia said. "We wanted to help the community and provide a service that was needed."
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was thankful to Furia for investing in the county.
"This was such a fast turnaround and the fact it is bringing jobs to our county is wonderful," Schiccatano said. "Dr. (John) Furia decided to invest in Northumberland County and we couldn't be happier for him and the residents of Montandon who will now have a place to go and walk to if they need to get groceries and supplies. It is a great day for Northumberland County and we thank Dr. Furia."
Furia and his wife, Elizabeth, also own “Elizabeth’s: An American Bistro,” in Lewisburg.
The store will be open at noon on Sunday but the regular hours of operation will be 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. seven days a week.