DANVILLE — Montour County is joining nine other Pennsylvania counties in fighting a lawsuit President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign filed against Pennsylvania's secretary of state and 67 county election boards.
The federal lawsuit filed June 29 in the U.S. Western District Court in Pittsburgh is an attempt to change how mail-in ballots are sent and counted.
Montour County solicitor Michael Dennehy advised the county commissioners at their meeting on Tuesday morning to join in the suit to defend the county by retaining attorney Steve Silverman of Pittsburgh, who is representing the other nine counties so far — Bedford, Blair, Columbia, Dauphin, Fayette, Indiana, Lackawanna, Northumberland and Union. The commissioners agreed.
Dennehy said Silverman's rate is $420 per hour, so the counties can divide the cost. With 10 counties, Montour County's rate would come to $42 an hour, Dennehy said.
In addition to the Trump campaign, the Republican National Committee and Pennsylvania Republican Congressmen Glen Thompson, Mike Kelly, John Joyce and Guy Reschenthaler are plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit is one of two aimed at county election boards. The Pennsylvania Democratic Party also is suing the state’s Department of State and all 67 county election boards in Commonwealth Court over Pennsylvania’s vote-by-mail process. That case, filed on Monday, is aimed at ballot return deadlines, ballot drop-off procedures and other mail-in voting issues. It also seeks a court order that would essentially counter claims made in the Trump campaign lawsuit.
The Democrats’ lawsuit calls for keeping the current requirement that poll watchers reside in the county where they’re working. The Trump campaign’s lawsuit states that Pennsylvania residents should be able to serve as poll watchers anywhere in the state.
The Trump campaign lawsuit also seeks to prohibit Pennsylvania from permitting absentee and mail-in ballots to be returned to locations other than the offices of the county boards of elections.
The Montour County commissioners' action on Tuesday just relates to the Trump campaign lawsuit.
Dennehy said, though, the Pennsylvania Department of State is "going in a totally different direction than the counties."
As for the federal lawsuit, he said the county had to take action soon because the federal court set a more aggressive schedule for filing documents.
"If we do nothing, then we're exposed to a lot more litigation," Dennehy said.
He called the state Democratic Party's lawsuit, "more frivolous."
Pennsylvania last year approved a law that expanded mail-in ballot voting to allow anyone to vote by mail without providing a reason.