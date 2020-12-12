DANVILLE — Montour County Commissioners approved a 2021 "tentative" budget of $9,175,728 at Friday morning's meeting.
The specifics of the budget will be now available for public consumption and comment; however a final vote on the budget will occur at a Dec. 31 commissioners meeting.
To cover a shortfall, Commissioners passed a tax increase, from 3.7 mills to 4 mills, an increase of less than 5.8 percent, said Commissioner Ken Holdren.
The average assessed real estate value in the county is $112,000 Holdren explained, "so to put the increase in perspective, what this would mean is an average increase of $24."
— RICK DANDES