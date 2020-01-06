Montour County-based team returns to Pa. Farm Show for 18th year

Second place in the competitive Sheep to Shawl competition at the Pennsylvania Farm Show is a strong finish any year. For the Montour County-based team Time Warp, last year's runner-up finish ended a streak of seven consecutive victories.
The team returns for the 18th consecutive year on Wednesday for the Sheep to Shawl competition.
The team's shawl sold for the highest amount, $1,650, which was $100 more than the grand prize-winning shawl during the annual shawl auction that follows the event.
"It looks like there will be eight teams this year including one brand new team that hasn't competed before," said team weaver Elizabeth "Libby" Beiler, of Limestone Township.
She said it appears there will be a good turnout for the competition among kids with four or five teams.
The farm show is the nation's largest indoor agricultural event with 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions and 300 commercial exhibitors.
Time Warp and the other teams will start competing at 3 p.m. and will have 2 1/2 hours to shear a sheep and then card, spin and weave the wool into a shawl.
The team chose hygge as its theme for the shawl this year. Hygge is a Scandanavian word for a mood of coziness."
"It's kind of a buzz word these days and how the Danish get through their winters by creating an atmosphere of contentment in their homes," Beiler said.
She said the shawl, which has three different treadling sequences, will be in shades of purple, gray and lavender. "The judges want to see you are pushing yourself and it keeps me hopping," she said.
Team spinner Katherine Dashner, of Woolrich, has tweaked the shawl's pattern.
A new lamb will provide the wool this year. The lamb, named Teigan, is a Border Leicester-Texel cross who is lease-trained and jet black.
She will be riding in a crate along with the team in what they call the "Beiler bus" to the farm show in Harrisburg.
Carl Geissinger, of Reedsville, will shear the lamb.
Dashner, her daughter Emily Kephart, of Baltimore, and Ivy Allgeier, of Westminster, Md., do the spinning.
Jeff Johnstonbaugh, of Northumberland, serves as the carder who lines up the fibers that come off the fleece and arranges them all in one direction so the spinners can spin them.
Johnstonbaugh said this is his 11th year with the team.
"We do a lot of it because we enjoy the whole process. It's something a lot of people don't see or would never see happen," he said.
"We were just as happy as somebody else having a wonderful year," he said of the winning team from Franklin County.
"This year we have a wonderful theme of colors that are absolutely gorgeous. We're going to have a lot of fun with it," he said.
He said the team has a following that comes and watches the competition.
"The new lamb is going to be adorable," he said.
Following the shawl auction, the team divides proceeds among the members who use the money for supplies.