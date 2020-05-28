DANVILLE — Montour County's courthouse and other county buildings, except the county jail, will reopen to the public on Monday, but visitors will have to follow certain guidelines.
Business will continue to be limited to one visitor at a time per office, Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said.
"Calling ahead for appointments is encouraged, as is continued use of online services and resources," Holdren said in a news release about the reopening. "Visitors and delivery personnel will be required to wear masks while inside county buildings. A temperature may be taken. The Register and Recorder Office will be by appointment only for estate matters and the Prothonotary Office will be by appointment only for passports and marriage licenses. The Sheriff Office will resume taking passport photos."
He said it is advisable for visitors to take their own temperature before heading to a county building.
"If the temperature hits the 100.4-degree threshold, the visit should be rescheduled," according to Holdren.
Holdren said the protocol for the reopening was finalized with other elected officials and department heads after receipt of Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement last Friday that the county would be among 18 counties moving to green status to ease the pandemic-related restrictions.
Prothonotary Sue Kauwell is not expecting a big increase in foot traffic when the courthouse reopens.
"People are leery," she said. "They're being cautious."
Even before the pandemic, though, the office was using online software for marriage licenses which couples could mostly complete online. With the online process, the couples only have to come to the courthouse to appear and sign the document, as well as verify the other information.
During the shutdown, they did not have to enter the courthouse. They called from in front of the courthouse and a staff member verified the information then met them at the front door for the verification and signature, as well as for payment. The couples have to use their own pen to sign.
"For my staff, it was less labor-intensive," Kauwell said. "They never had to enter our building or go through security or expose our security person," she said.
If somebody doesn't have access to a computer, they stand at the counter, one couple at a time, behind plexiglass.
There also is a dropbox in the front vestibule to drop off paperwork.
Kauwell also introduced a system through a company called GovPayNet, which only serves government offices, to process credit card payments from those who want to pay for services or paperwork without having to go to the courthouse.
"It's being progressive and moving forward," Kauwell said. "The credit card (service) didn't cost us a dime."
She said Register and Recorder Linda Weaver uses the credit card service, as do the probation office, to collect costs and fines, and the sheriff's office, for payment for passport photos and other services.
Social distancing encouraged
Social distancing practices will continue to be practiced and encouraged, Holdren said. Backpacks will be prohibited and visitors are advised to travel light, the commissioner said. Visitors should only bring items necessary for business related to their visit.
Among other changes: The county has installed plexiglass shields and sanitizers on counters, and a sanitizing station is in the vestibule of the courthouse. Safe distancing practices of six feet will continue. The courthouse and other county buildings will be sanitized throughout the day.
"Like the public, county employees will be required to wear masks when meeting with the public and in public areas and asked to take their temperature before coming into work each day," Holdren said.
The measures will remain in effect through the end of June and will be revisited at that time, barring the governor removing all restrictions, Holdren said.
The county will continue to conduct public meetings electronically. Information on electronic access to meetings can be found on the county website: www.montourco.org. Appointments can be made from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A directory of office numbers is available on the county website.