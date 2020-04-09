DANVILLE — Montour County received 12 bids to replace the Foggy Mountain Bridge in Anthony Township.
The county commissioners opened the bids on Thursday and may award a contract at their meeting on Tuesday.
The Foggy Mountain Bridge, near Exchange, was washed out by floodwaters during the summer of 2018.
Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said previously the federal government will pay 75 percent of the cost and the state will finance 20 percent. The county will use liquid fuels reimbursements from the state for its 5 percent share of the cost.
Sikora Brothers submitted the lowest bid of $377,065, while Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. put in the highest at $544,963.
"We uploaded all the bids to our engineer at Larson Design. Hopefully, by Monday, he'll be able to give us a recommended bid and they'll be able to act on them at our Tuesday meeting," county Chief Clerk Holly Brandon said.