HARRISBURG — The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Montour County nearly doubled overnight, increasing from 19 to 37 between Saturday and Sunday, according to state Department of Health figures released Sunday afternoon.
Even before the nearly 95 percent increase, the county had the most positive cases in the four Valley counties.
The number of cases in Northumberland County increased to 14, from nine on Saturday, while Snyder had eight, an increase of two from the previous day, and Union County cases increased by one, to six.
The only local death in the region since the outbreak started occurred in Snyder County. All figures are based on the patient’s county of residence.
Asked about the increase in Montour County, Geisinger issued a response through spokesman Joseph Stender:
“As we continue to see the number of COVID-19 cases rise across Pennsylvania and the country, it speaks to the importance of physical (social) distancing. Staying home is the most effective way to protect yourself and to stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We all play an important role in this pandemic. Taking preventive and precautionary measures, like physical distancing and proper handwashing, will help ourselves and our neighbors.”
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said Sunday the jump might have to do with the quicker availability of testing.
“These (results) could be from two weeks ago,” Lynn said, noting some tests are sent out to a reference lab and the results not known right way.
The state Department of Health confirmed 1,493 additional positive cases of COVID-19 early Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 11,510 in 65 counties since March 6.
The rate of increase slowed a bit across the state on Sunday. The number of new confirmed positive cases within a 24-hour period on Saturday was 1,597 and that number was 1,493 — 104 fewer — on Sunday.
The department also reported 14 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 150.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a prepared statement on Sunday. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
New hospital protocols
Beginning today, everyone entering Evangelical Community Hospital facilities, including off-site locations, will be required to wear a mask. Patients will receive masks at entry screening points. The mask is required to be worn at all times when in any facility including in all patient care, common areas, and hallways.
Also beginning today, several mandatory safety practices are being initiated at Evangelical Hospital. they include:
n Temperature screening: Everyone entering hospital facilities, including off-site locations, will undergo a temperature screening before entry is permitted.
n The hospital’s alternative testing site for COVID-19, located behind McCann School of Business in the Plaza 15 Shopping Center along Route in Lewisburg, will be open 9 am - 6 pm daily.
To further adhere to the state’s stay-at-home directive and to help control the spread of COVID-19, Evangelical’s restrictions on visitation are tightening.
Hospital personnel will no longer allow patients arriving at Donehower-Eisenhower Pavilion for imaging and laboratory services to be escorted by a visitor.
Exceptions will include patients in wheelchairs, those who need assistance walking, children under the age of 18 and any patient with cognitive impairment. The same restrictions apply to Urgent Care and all outpatient offices.
These newest restrictions are in addition to the existing restrictions, including no visitors in the Emergency Department. Anyone accompanying a patient to the Emergency Department will be asked to wait outside of the facility in their vehicle.
Handling newspapers is safe
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has confirmed that the receipt and handling of newspapers carries no real risk of catching the COVID-19 virus.
The WHO has stated that the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low.
“The risk of catching the virus that causes Covid-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperatures is low,” the WHO wrote.
Donations accepted
The Elysburg Fire Department and EMS is accepting donations. All donated supplies will benefit the Elysburg Fire Department Fire and EMS and the Ralpho Fire Company. The items include: N95 masks, P100 masks. surgical masks, disposable gowns, disposable coveralls, safety glasses, disinfectant sprays, disinfecting wipes, peroxide, rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizer.
If you are able to donate the Elysburg FD asks that you drop off your items at their station (1 East Mill St., Elysburg) near the front door. “We will be checking the area often for drop offs,” said fire department officials.
Food giveaway
The Sunbury Sunshine Women’s Group at the Sunbury Islamic Center is organizing a food giveaway for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, while supplies last, at the Sunbury Islamic Center, 63 North Fourth Street, Sunbury.
