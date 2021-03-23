DANVILLE — Montour County commissioners at Tuesday morning's meeting, expressed disappointment in the lack of transparency by the Wolf administration on two fronts: a proposal to bring more solar farms to the county, and the availability of COVID vaccines at a local pharmacy.
Commissioner Ken Holdren said he first saw the news on TV of the governor's plans to install new solar arrays in Montour County.
On Monday, the Wolf administration said they had agreed to a deal to buy power from seven new solar energy arrays that will generate 191-megawatts of electricity.
The projects will be located on about 1,800-2,000 acres of farmland in Montour, Snyder, Northumberland, Columbia, Juniata, and York counties, according to Kevin Smith, Chief executive officer for the Americas at Lightsource bp.
"I have no idea what the governor's plans are," Holdren said, in response to a question by The Daily Item. "For him to make that announcment about putting solar panels in Montour County ... it is extremely disappointing to this board of commissioners that there has been no communication whatsoever about it with leadership in Montour County.
"We have been trying to develop an ordinance that addresses the need for solar, as well as protect the neighbors and environment. And doing that at the local level," Holdren continued.
"Yesterday [Monday] the governor announced some master plan that says there are going to be solar panels everywhere in Montour and surrounding counties," Holdren said, "and we have no clue who he has made agreements with. We are completely in the dark."
Commissioner Trevor Finn said that solar energy is a good idea. "But where you put it matters."
He then cited an instance where he had seen that solar panels were placed in a parking lot. "That makes a lot of sense to me to put panels in parking lots. We need to approach this from an angle that we need to do smart development in Montour County and ... does that mean taking some farmland and doing it? Could be. It seems to me we need to look at all avenues and not just taking farmland."
Montour County has some of the best soil in the United States, Finn said, "and that helps grow all kinds of crops. We can't get rid of that. We need to be cognizant of that fact and move forward."
Vaccine confusion
Meanwhile, Finn agreed with Holdren's comments about communication — or lack thereof — with the governor's office.
"Just this week I learned that they are no longer going to be providing vaccines to small pharmacies, like Danville Pharmacy," Finn said. "I contacted the governor's office last week and I have still not heard back.
In Montour, with its population of about 18,000 people, the Danville Pharmacy has administered 3,000 vaccines, Finn said.
Putting this into perspective, Holdren said, "that small pharmacy serves seniors and nursing homes. The total vaccinated in the county is more than 7,000. And they've done 3,000 vaccination. Do we know that all 3,000 people were from Montour County? No. But think about it. Here is an agency that has delivered 40 percent of vaccinations to people in this county. And now they will no longer get a supply.
"I am proud to say that Montour County has the highest vaccination rate in the state," Holdren said. "Thirty-three percent of those vaccinated have received both shots."
The local pharmacy has done outside visits, Holdren said. "The governor has wiped out that opportunity. However, Danville Pharmacy has the second shots, and we will be vaccinating here on April 6."
"There has been a lot of confusion in this whole process," Finn said. "Where some of the people that got shots here [at the municipal building] think they have to shop around for their second shot. But Danville Pharmacy does have second doses and we will be giving those second shots here."
"We need the governor to be much more communicative with Montour County government," Finn said. "We are a Commonwealth. We are not a dictatorship. We need communication. We need to have our own say for our own public's well being."
"I mean, we hear from our legislators," Finn said. "They talk to us. Why not the governor's office?"
In other business, commissioners approved a fee of $35,000 to EADS, an engineering firm out of Altoona, to update the Comprehensive Plan. "We have to update it," Holdren said. "EADS did it for us previously and I am told did a good job."
Preliminary estimate for the work is "approximately $35,000," Holdren said.
It pays for EADS to come in and update rather than having someone come in and starting over from scratch, he said. "There will still be opportunity for public input."