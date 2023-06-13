DANVILLE — The Montour County First Responder Appreciation Day, originally scheduled for June 14 at Washies Playground, has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather, according to a Tuesday press release.
The event was to be held in lieu of Montour’s traditional National Night Out, Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said. However, due to expected thuderstorms and rain, the event has been rescheduled.
According to Tuesday’s press release the event will now take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1, the traditional National Night Out date.