WILLIAMSPORT — A Berwick man will serve up to 72 months in prison after pleading guilty to distributing heroin in Columbia and Montour counties, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Gary Shoemaker Jr., 40, was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann.
United States Attorney David J. Freed said Shoemaker pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance. According to the release, Shoemaker sold heroin to a confidential informant during an investigation targeting drug distribution activity.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Montour County Drug Task Force and was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime.
