Local community leaders will share their stories about how businesses, non-profit organizations, and the health care industry have been dealing with the pandemic, discuss how the community must continue to work together, and answer questions about prevention methods and the upcoming vaccine during a public health forum on Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.
The free program is being presented by the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Geisinger Medical Center. The forum will be held via Zoom. Participants will not need to install software, said Fred Gaffney, president of the CoC.
Registration for the event is at https://bit.ly/phf121720
Panelists will include: Diana Verbeck, Executive Director, Danville Child Development, Lissa Bryan Smith, vice president, Clinical Operations, Geisinger Medical Center, Robin Hampton, RN, Geisinger Medical Center, Intensive Care, and Holly Morrison, president and CEO of the Community Giving Foundation (formerly the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation).
— RICK DANDES