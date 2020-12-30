DANVILLE — Montour County Commissioners Chairman Ken Holdren, his fellow commissioners and staff spent this week moving into the new Montour County Administrative building, at 435 E. Front St., Danville. That move is scheduled to be completed this week.
Holdren on Tuesday spoke to another high-priority initiative. "The last phase to the renovations of the courthouse will be done by next spring," Holdren said. "At that point, we will consolidate the District Justice (Marvin K. Shrawder) office with the courthouse, and so we'll have kind of two-stop shopping for everybody in the county."
— RICK DANDES