DANVILLE — Montour County will receive $1.65 million from the federal government next month to help the county residents and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said county officials still are awaiting word on the specifics on how the county can use the funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
"Guidance was supposed to come out from the state this week," Holdren said following Tuesday's commissioners meeting. "We've heard generalities, nothing specific. We're waiting for clarification regarding how it can be used. We're creating a task force to give us guidance on where the need is the most."
The task force members includes Jennifer Wakeman, executive director of the DRIVE economic development council of governments; Rebecca Dressler, executive director of the Danville Business Alliance; Otto Kurecian, executive director of the Columbia Montour Visitors Bureau; Fred Gaffney, president, Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce; Adrienne Mael, president/CEO, United Way of Columbia and Montour County; Bob Stoudt, director, Montour Area Recreation Commission; Shannon Berkey, Danville borough manager; Ricki Boyle, Danville Area School District superintendent; Greg Molter, Montour County director of planning and human services and a Derry Township supervisor; Norma Bird, county treasurer; Michelle Getkin, county assistant chief clerk; and Commissioners Holdren, Dan Hartman and Trevor Finn.
"We thought it would give us broad community input, where (the funds) would have the most impact, the people most impacted by the epidemic," Holdren said.
The county is due to receive the grant, totaling $1,653,000, on July 15, the commissioner said.
Final $4M loan approval
The commissioners also gave final approval to a $4 million loan the county will use to help restore and realign its buildings. The proposal from Jersey Shore Bank is for 12 years at 2.18 percent interest.
Holdren said last month the county would not use all $4 million but would draw down some of the funds during construction. The commissioners also plan to sell properties it owns on Woodbine Lane.
The bid opening for the project is scheduled for June 16 at 1 p.m.
Finn also reported that county Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Coordinator Ed Burkland is working on the county's five-year hazard mitigation plan. The commissioner said Burkland was hampered during the COVID crisis because he could not reach PEMA or FEMA.
Finn said the county will submit the final plan to PEMA, which will send on to its federal counterpart.
The commissioners also agreed to various increases in fees for subdivision and land development applications and reviews, as well as for zoning permits.