DANVILLE — Anyone with expired or unwanted medications can dispose of them at the Montour County Courthouse on April 24.
The county is again participating in the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on that Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., said Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis and County Detective/Drug Task Force Supervisor Ray Gerringer.
The medications brought for disposal can include controlled, non-controlled and over-the-counter medications. The service is free and anonymous — medications will be accepted with no questions asked.
Unused and expired prescription drugs present a public safety issue which can lead to overdose, misuse and poisoning.
Last October, Americans turned in more than 492 tons of prescription drugs at nearly 4,600 sites nationwide operated by the DEA and its state and local law enforcement partners. More than 180 Pennsylvania agencies participated in the effort at 209 collection sites.
More information is available at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website: https://takebackday.dea.gov/.
— JOE SYLVESTER