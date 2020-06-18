DANVILLE — Montour County received 22 bids for various facets of the county building renovation and realignment this year.
The county received 14 proposals in February, which the commissioners rejected in April because the officials hoped to save the taxpayers money by receiving more offers.
The lowest base bids for site and general construction, heating and air conditioning, electrical and plumbing totaled just over $2.5 million. County Chief Clerk Holly Brandon opened and read the bids, as architect J.A. LeFevre confirmed each had the necessary paperwork, during the opening in the courthouse courtroom as contractors, sitting socially spaced apart, listened. The commissioners plan to award contracts for the project at their meeting on Tuesday.
The low bids for each part of the work are as follows: site construction, Heim Construction, $138,385; general construction, eciConstruction, $1,599,700; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), LTS Plumbing & Heating, $455,000; electrical, Hayden Power Group, $238,000; and plumbing, Bechdel Plumbing & Heating, $78,400.
The project includes converting the former Danville Elementary School into a county annex and boiler replacement and renovations of the courthouse and at the county jail. The county hopes to sell two properties along Woodbine Lane.
— JOE SYLVESTER