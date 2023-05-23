Montour County recognizes child welfare professionals

DANVILLE — Montour County will honor child welfare professionals the week of June 5 after county commissioners recognized Child Welfare Professionals Appreciation Week on Tuesday.
"We would like to thank Montour County Children and Youth for their dedication and countless hours of service," Commissioner Dan Hartman said.
The commissioners also recognized Linda Zeager, Montour County Children and Youth caseworker, with a Professional Permanency Advocate Award. The award honors caseworkers who go above and beyond to keep children safe, Hartman said.
During Tuesday's meeting, the commissioners passed eight yearlong Children and Youth purchase of service agreements, which will begin on July 1.
Three people were hired to work with the Montour County coroner's office.
Lleah Llanso was hired as a full-time deputy coroner, Kristopher Fetterman was hired as a part-time deputy coroner and Arianna Ferrar was hired as a coroner intern.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said the internship program has continually proven successful in his office.
"We are lucky to have gotten Lleah through the internship program," Lynn said. "We've been successful at retaining people through it."
Llanso studied cell and molecular biology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
"I didn't know this would be where I would end up," Llanso said. "But I got the internship and they were such great people to work with that I wanted to stay."
The commissioners also approved a permanent generator for the Montour County prison.
Commission Trevor Finn said the permanent generator is a must for the facility as the current generator is sometimes needed elsewhere.