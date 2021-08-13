As the Montour-DeLong Community Fair steamrolls through its 81st year this week, elected officials made sure even more history would be part of the 82nd fair next summer.
State Sen. John Gordner and State Rep. Kurt Masser on Thursday presented a $70,000 check to Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski and Fair President Bill Miller to help offset the costs of reconstructing a 240-year-old log cabin found in the interior of a Washingtonville property a few years ago.
“This fair is 81 years young and it’s a great treasure for our area,” Gordner said. “It’s a true fair, with agriculture, animals, displays and we wanted to assist in making sure this treasure was located here.”
Gordner said that he and Masser, as members of leadership in the two chambers, are able to put forward special projects that may get overlooked during the budgeting process.
”We championed this project,” Gordner said. “The plan is to have this up and running and preserve this gem of history right here.”
”I am pleased to be able to help with this project,” Masser said. “I think this is the nicest fair in Pennsylvania and we wanted to add to it.”
Dombroski said one of his goals when he became mayor in the Montour County borough was to revitalize the town. One of the problem structures was a condemned old bar at the corner of Route 54 and Front Street.
When contractors began demolishing the structure, rather than rip it down quickly, Dombroski said they took their time. In doing so, they unveiled a log cabin on the inside of the property that was dated to the 1780s.
”Overnight, Washingtonville became a tourist attraction,” Dombroski said.
He said the log cabin has been stored for the last year and a half while they tried to find the funding to reconstruct it.
“With the support of the fair and the Montour County commissioners, Sen. Gordner, Rep. Masser and others, we’re getting closer,” Dombroski said.
“This is a great connection for Washingtonville to the settlement of the frontier, Washingtonville’s connection to the American Revolution.”
”It’s really exciting to get the money to do this,” Miller said. “This will go a long way toward helping us get through this. We still need a little more money, but it’s coming along well. It will be front and center for everyone to see when they come.”
Carrie Haney, of Washingtonville, liked the idea of building the cabin at the fairgrounds.
”It’s an awesome idea,” she said. “We watched it get torn down, it was neat to see. It will be neat to see it come back together. This is where it should be preserved.”