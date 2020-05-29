DANVILLE — Cousins Rydder Moyer and Nicole Sweeney promised each other that when Montour County was legally allowed to open they would go out to eat at Original Italian Pizza (OIP) in Danville.
On Friday, the day the county went green, opening following two months of restrictions due to COVID-19, Moyer, 9, and Sweeney, 12, both of Danville, dined at the restaurant.
"We waited every day for this," Sweeney said. "It's just so great to be able to go out and inside and sit down and eat."
Moyer said even though he had takeout for the past few months, there is nothing like eating inside.
"It just tastes better," he said.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that Montour and Snyder counties would be among the first of 18 to go green as part of the state's COVID-19 mitigation plan. Counties moved from red to yellow to green, with green being the least restrictive, allowing all businesses — including restaurants, malls and beauty salons — to reopen according to state guidelines for the first time since the state shut down in March.
OIP owner, Giusappe Liotta said he was happy to see his customers coming in.
"We had a lot of calls asking us if they could come inside and eat," he said. "It's great to see so many of the people that are regulars coming back in."
Liotta made sure to follow guidelines and has every other table closed to allow for social distancing.
"We will continue to make sure all our customers are safe," he said.
About three blocks away at Old Forge Brewing Co., in downtown Danville, Kristen Procopio, 34, Eric Hummel, 43, Linda Hummel, 69, and Gia Morgan, 3, all of Coal Township, were enjoying the fresh air while having lunch outside.
"This is just a perfect day for this," Hummel said. "We waited to get out and you couldn't ask for a better day."
Procopio said she was excited to be outside and enjoy a draft beer.
"It's nice to be out," she said. "It's definitely a good feeling to be getting back to normal."
People in Danville walking Market Street were just as excited to be out and about.
"It kind of feels weird," Sheila Jones, 44, of Elysburg said. "I got used to walking and not seeing people outside. Today though is a perfect day for reopening and I am looking forward to stopping somewhere and actually walking inside and grabbing something to eat with my family and a beer."
Johnathon Everly, 37, of Washington Township, said he was also excited to be able to walk inside a restaurant and sit and eat.
"It's been way too long," he said. "I am just looking forward to parking my car, shutting it off and actually spending time and money inside an establishment instead of jumping out of the car, picking up food and running away."
During Friday's press conference, Wolf did not include Northumberland and Union counties in the next parts of the state to move to the green phase. Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said he was disappointed with the decision.
Riverside and the surrounding Rush Township are in Northumberland County, but are part of the Danville Area School District.
"I have been in contact with state Rep. Lynda Culver and we are going to be writing a letter to Gov. Wolf," he said. "Apparently our numbers are going up but they aren't looking at recovery and the fact we are much larger than the counties that surround us."
Schiccatano fears if Northumberland County doesn't open, residents will start to leave and shop elsewhere.
"People are going to start to leave and dine elsewhere, shop elsewhere and that will cause our great small businesses right here in the county to struggle even more," he said. "Something has to happen here because we need to open and we need to get our businesses back to operating."