DANVILLE — A 42-year-old Montour County man must spend three to seven years in prison and register for 25 years as a Tier II Sexual Offender under Megan's Law for his conviction on child pornography charges.
Montour County President Judge Thomas A. James Jr. on Monday handed down that sentence to Ronald Bruce Grant Jr., of 244 Starner Road, Liberty Township. James sentenced Grant to 36 months to 84 months in prison on a count of sexual abuse of children for photographing, filming or depicting sex acts involving children, and a concurrent sentence of nine to 36 months on a second count of the same charge and on eight related charges.
The judge credited Grant with 572 days served. He has been housed in the Montour County Prison as he awaited sentencing, but he will serve the remainder of his time in a state prison.
Grant must register twice a year over the 25 years as a sexual offender, under Megan's Law.
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General charged Grant in July 2019.
In a separate case on Monday, a former Danville State Hospital psychiatric aide pleaded guilty to institutional sexual assault for kissing and touching a patient at the mental health facility between April 8 and May 29, 2019.
Caitlyn Mae Stang, 30, of Mifflinville, had told the 22-year-old patient, who was born female but identified as a male, that she was falling for him and that she loved him despite him reminding her he had a boyfriend, the patient testified at Stang's September 2019 preliminary hearing before District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Stang will be sentenced at a later date.
In other cases:
Felix Vargas Jr., 25, of Walden, New York, pleaded guilty to the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on Dec. 15 in Valley Township. James admitted Vargas into the felony diversion program. Under the program, defendants who serve 12 months probation without committing other offenses can have the original charges dismissed. The judge ordered Vargas to return in a year for dismissal of the first charge and sentencing on the less serious paraphernalia charge.
Two others who served 12 months in the felony diversion program were formally sentenced to 12 months probation, with time served. Annick Lawrence Goldsmith, 36, of Bend, Oregon, and Tahasha Channel Harpole, 50, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, were both charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Goldsmith, who was charged by state police for a March 8, 2018, incident in Liberty Township, completed the felony diversion program. Harpole, charged by state police for a March 23, 2018, incident in Valley Township, failed to complete the program. Neither was in court.
James also issued a bench warrant for Raymond John Cordy, 62, of Coatesville, who failed to show for sentencing on retail theft charges for shoplifting at Weis Markets in Danville on Aug. 31, 2019. A bench warrant also was issued recently for Cordy in Columbia County, where he failed to show up in court on similar charges there.