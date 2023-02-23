The sap is rising, and maple sugar season is upon us here in Pennsylvania.
Saturday marks the 50th annual Maple Sugaring Open House at Montour Preserve. Area residents are invited to watch, taste and smell the sweetness in the air from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This popular event is “the first time many people venture out in early spring,” according to Bob Stoudt, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) director and organizer of the maple sugaring event. “It’s a sure sign that spring is on the way.”
The Maple Sugaring Open House was started by PP&L, which owned the preserve until 2014. It was one of many educational programs they offered. When Talen took over the property, the management of the preserve and the educational mission was handed over to MARC. They have held the Maple Sugaring Open House every year since 2015, except when COVID made that impossible in 2020 and a blizzard hit in 2021.
The right time to tap maple trees is when days are warm and nights are still cold.
“It’s all confused this year,” Stoudt said. “The snow geese are coming back already, and the turkeys are strutting a month early.”
He noted that “some farmers around here tapped their trees in January and have already made syrup.”
Collection process
At the preserve, Stoudt and his team started tapping their grove of sugar maples, which they call the “sugar bush,” in mid-February. For the past two weeks, Julian Brehm, assistant director of MARC, Valentina Shevchenko, park and trail maintenance staff member, and Denny Piatt, senior maintenance technician, along with Stoudt, have kept a close eye on the flow.
“The spile needs to be inserted into the tree just far enough to start the flow,” said Brehm, “usually 1 1/2 to 2 inches.” The group make the rounds every morning and evening and empty the buckets as needed, usually once a day, into a big 200-gallon holding tank.
“Sap shouldn’t sit for more than a week before being processed because it can spoil, especially if the weather gets warm,” said Stoudt.
At Montour Preserve, they processed their first batch last Friday, while the early sap was still fresh. It was also a chance to test the system for any possible glitches before the big day.
Visitors to the preserve on Saturday may arrive any time after 10 a.m. and walk down the Goose Woods Trail to the Sugar Shack. Fifteen trees have already been tapped, but a few have been saved for Saturday so that Piatt can let visitors watch and help with the tapping process.
Straight out of the tree, the sap hardly tastes like syrup. “It essentially tastes like water,” said Stoudt. “You have to use your imagination to taste the sweetness.”
All trees have sap, but only a few have sweet sap. All maples have a little sweetness, plus birch, sycamore and box elder, but only the sugar maple has enough to produce syrup. “The sugar content in sugar maple is 2 to 5 percent, compared to the others at about 1 percent,” said Brehm.
History in area
The Native Americans were the first in this area to discover that syrup could be made from sugar maple, said Stoudt, and they probably got the idea from the animals.
“We’ve seen black bears climbing into our maple trees here at the Preserve,” said Stoudt. “They look for the smaller, sweeter branches to chew on.”
According to Van Wagner, local woodsman and educator, “the Native Americans knew how to make sugar from maple trees in our area for thousands of years. They were experts.”
One way they did it, according to Wagner, was to “strike the bark of a tree so sap would flow and then guide it into a wooden trough. They would let the sap evaporate from sunlight, and, after a few weeks, the trough would be filled with sugar crystals. It was a major source of energy for these people,” he said.
Maple sugar producers today hurry the process by heating the sap over a wood fire to get it to crystallize. At the Preserve, the sap flows through pipes from the holding tank into the evaporator, a tailor-made metal box. “It takes 40 gallons of sap to produce one gallon of syrup,” said Stoudt. “We have to go slow and be careful not to burn it.”
While the sap is bubbling, the air is saturated “with a combination of wood smoke and super sweetness,” according to Stoudt.
Visitors to the Preserve on Saturday will be able to taste a sample of what is being produced on site. Maple sugar products crafted by Roloson Bros. in Troy, Pa., will also be available for purchase in the Environmental Education Center.
A movie called “A Visit to a Maple Sugar Farm” will be shown in the Education Center throughout the day, every hour on the hour. Depending on their arrival time, visitors may watch the movie first or save it for the end of their day at the Preserve.
Over the past week, Stoudt and his team have been busy putting the finishing touches on the set-up. He expects 500 to 1,000 visitors on Saturday. The event will be held rain or shine.