SUNBURY — The Sunbury Moose Lodge and the Spreading Antlers Foundation are joining together to pass out pre-filled Christmas stockings during Sunbury's late night shopping on Dec. 3.
“We knew we wanted to do something for the children in this community," Adrienne Bingaman, recorder of the Sunbury Women’s Chapter of the Sunbury Moose.
"The kids have been in and out of school, and have seen their school or social activities dwindle or disappear. By joining together, we were able to do something to bring some smiles."
Beginning at 5 p.m. at Cameron Park, members of both the Sunbury Moose and Spreading Antlers will be passing out the stockings to children 12 and under, Bingaman said.
The supply is limited, and the volunteers ask that masks be worn and social distancing guidelines are followed when picking up your gift, Slade Shreck, administrator of the Sunbury Moose Lodge and treasurer of the Spreading Antler's said.
“The economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses and non-profit community service organizations like ours has been brutal," he said.
“In years past, both the Moose and Spreading Antlers have been able to provide much needed support to programs in Sunbury like youth sports and activities, our local fire departments and police force, as well as programs to benefit senior citizens and veterans. This year, we are all struggling.”
Ben Snyder, Governor of the Sunbury Moose Lodge said he was thrilled the two organizations could come together.
“I guess you could say we ‘locked antlers’ when we came together for this project, and it is a great outcome," he said. "With limited financial resources due to the circumstances of COVID-19, I am happy that we can still manage to share our mission with the families in Sunbury.”
The Spreading Antlers Children’s Foundation was formed in 2014 with a mission statement to improve the quality of life for children through the power of volunteers, donors, and its mentoring and inspirational abilities. The organization meets once a month and continues to grow in membership to positively impact the communities’ youth.
The Moose Fraternity was first established in 1888. With a combined membership of over 1,000,000 members in the Loyal Order of Moose and Women of the Moose, the fraternity is present in over 1,500 communities across all 50 states and four Canadian provinces, plus Great Britain.