Moose official travels to Sunbury as part of state-wide tour

SUNBURY —The Supreme Governor of the Loyal Order of Moose said he loves The Sunbury Moose Lodge 181, but he can't wait to return to his home state of Florida because it's "cooler."
"Right now it's hotter up here than it is in Florida," Supreme Gov. Rodney Hammond joked. "Although I have to say I love what I am seeing in Sunbury."
Hammond, 75, who lives just outside Orlando, was in the city as part of his state-wide tour of Moose Lodges.
"I think the Sunbury Moose is doing a great job," he said. "Each lodge has it's own style and I think with this club here in Sunbury is making steps to improve."
The Sunbury Lodge has 202 male members and 100 female members, according to member Ben Snyder said.
Snyder said he was thrilled to have Hammond visit the club and also honored member Bruce Bostian for Bostian's community service.
"We all thank you for all you do," Snyder said to Bostian. Bostian has helped organize city-wide cleanups in the past and has also been researching old newspapers and posting historic pictures of Sunbury on social media.
"I thank you for this and I am happy to be out there helping," Bostian said.
Hammond said Bostian is exactly what a Moose member should be.
"It is apparent he (Bostian) is doing a great job and these type of things I love to see when I visit the Lodges."
Hammond said he has been a Moose member since 1978.
The Moose Club was founded in 1888 and has nearly 650,000 members in roughly 1,600 Lodges across the U.S., according to the moose website.