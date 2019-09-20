SUNBURY — Moped rider Carl A. Rice, 76, whose condition was deemed critical following a late Thursday crash with a Ford F-150, is now in fair condition at Geisinger Medical Center, said a nursing supervisor. According to eyewitness Nick Auman, of Sunbury, Rice had been riding his moped in the wrong direction on North Central Street, and failed to see the Ford F-150, which had stopped at a stop sign on the corner, and was resuming its trip in the direction of Fourth Street. Rice was taken by Americus ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, for treatment.