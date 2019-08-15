MILTON — State Police at Milton filed 14 additional criminal charges against a Nanticoke man claiming to have a gun when he hijacked two cars last week.
Michael Coombs, 29, was charged last week with eight criminal charges related to the first carjacking in Kelly Township, Union County. The second set of charges were filed by Trooper Brian Watkins in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl related to the second carjacking in Delaware Township, Northumberland County.
Diehl's office would not release the latest criminal complaint since Coombs was not arraigned on the second set of charges yet. The online criminal docket system shows that Coombs faces nine felonies: six counts of robbery, two counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of receiving stolen property; and five misdemeanors: two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault and one count of fleeing to elude an officer.
The first incident took place at 1:15 p.m. Aug. 5 in the parking lot of the McCann School Of Business & Technology in Kelly Township, Union County. Coombs claimed to have a gun when he approached a female driver and took her car.
Later at 3 p.m., a second unnamed victim was in her vehicle along Route 405 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County, when Police said Coombs told the woman he had a weapon. Following a short struggle, police said Coombs forced the woman out of her car and drove north on Route 15.
Watsontown police encountered the stolen vehicle near South Williamsport and Coombs was taken into custody following a pursuit and several crashes, police said.
Coombs, who remains a Union County Prison inmate in lieu of $150,000 bail, is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Senior Magisterial District Judge Richard Cashman in Lewisburg at 2 p.m. today for the first set of charges.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER