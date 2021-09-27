SUNBURY — The defense attorney for a Shenandoah man facing homicide charges in Northumberland County requested additional funds for a defense expert.
On Monday, Defense Attorney Michael O’Donnel, who represents Christopher Weston, 39, successfully convinced Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor that $1,500 is not enough for an expert to review the evidence in a third-degree homicide case. He said $5,000 is at the bottom of the range.
Saylor said he would issue an order about additional funds.
Weston is accused of causing the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz. Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Weston is facing 27 counts, including felony charges of murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault.
Police said Weston left Pukiewicz at the scene because he was hiding a gun he wasn’t legally allowed to own as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint states a review of Weston’s Facebook showed Weston allegedly discussed with multiple people his role in the accident, and his use and possession of drugs and illegal firearms, police said.
Weston is scheduled for jury selection at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 15 in front of Judge Paige Rosini.