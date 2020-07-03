DANVILLE — Lane restrictions in both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Liberty Township, Montour County, will continue next week.
Work will begin on Monday and is expected to be completed on Thursday, weather permitting, according to the state Department of Transportation. All work will be performed between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. each day and will take place between mile markers 217 and 223, both eastbound and westbound.
Short-term lane restrictions will occur while the contractor, HRI Inc., patches deteriorated concrete, seals joints, paints lines and adds rumble strips. This is part of a six-mile roadway restoration project.
Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite and relevant training.