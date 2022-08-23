MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County officials are appealing to Kissimmee residents to respond to a survey to determine if upgrades to the Middleburg wastewater treatment plant are eligible for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).
Shannon Rudy, of SEDA-Council of Governments, informed the county commissioners Tuesday that Franklin Township applied for about $180,000 in CDBG funds for the plant upgrades but a survey of households in Kissimmee revealed they narrowly failed to qualify for the income-eligible grant.
The responding surveys showed the area is just below the required 51 percentile based on survey results, she said, adding that 14 households did not respond.
"We talked about going door-to-door, but we can't with our schedules," said Rudy.
County board Chairman Joe Kantz said the wastewater treatment plant upgrades are important and Franklin Township could use the financial assistance.
To ensure they get funds they may be entitled to, Kantz said, the county will get township officials involved to encourage residents to respond to the survey.
For that to happen, the county is pushing back the CDBG project selection date to Sept. 27 and public hearing to early October.
There is currently only one other municipal project applying for CDBG funding.
McClure has requested $197,401 to make improvements to the McClure Station Park, including adding handicap-accessible ramps.