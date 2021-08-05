SELINSGROVE — The borough of Selinsgrove is growing brighter as officials work to install 14 more decorative street lights along West Pine Street.
Since the borough began the decorative street lighting project in 2005 with state grants and funding from the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce, it has spent more than $600,000 installing antique-style lampposts along Market and Pine streets.
Another 14 lights will be added this year along West Pine from the University Avenue and Pine Street intersection to just before Broad Street, borough Manager Lauren Martz said.
The borough obtained a $200,000 state grant for this latest phase of the project.
Officials are currently working with homeowners to obtain easements before the lampposts can be installed, she said.
"We're also applying for another grant to finish the West Pine Street section," said Martz.
That proposed $390,000 project would add another 10 lights and make curb ramps handicap-accessible, she said.
Selinsgrove Projects Inc. President Malcolm Derk said the decorative lighting adds more than just light to the town.
"It's a nice unifying symbol for the community, connecting people to places to eat, to recreate and walk," he said. "It gives a feel of walkability and shows it's a vibrant community with a central business area."