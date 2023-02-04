LEWISBURG — Much to the relief of an estimated 200-plus participants, temperatures on Saturday rose to a "balmy" 27 degrees for the Heart of Lewisburg's annual Polar Plunge into the Susquehanna River, at the Front Street boat docking area at 2:30.
Just a few hours before, at the start of the Frosty 5K race, it had been 8 degrees.
Members of the William Cameron Engine Co. were on hand to assist if there were any problems. They measured the Susquehanna River temperature at 32 degrees.
Because of the large number of plungers, said organizer Taylor Lightman, the decision was made to allow 15 people to plunge at a time.
It didn't stop the enthusiasm of an estimated 200 plungers and the hundreds of onlookers there to see the spectacle.
And then it began, the fun, the shouts, the chills, the expletives. Some plungers went in and came right out. Others dove in stayed for about 10 seconds and then rushed out.
Groups of Bucknell students seemed to have the most fun, shouting and yelling their way into the icy waters.
Brandon Kazar, of Lewisburg was one of the plungers. "It wasn't as bad as I thought it would be," he said. "But right now I can't feel my feet."
Jarrod French was another plunger and he also said "It wasn't that bad. But don't get me wrong, it was (expletive) cold."
Union County Commissioner Stacy Richards was there to take in the event. "It's one of the most anticipated events at the Ice Festival," she said.
The event was held until 3:30.