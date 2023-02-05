LEWISBURG — Two hundred runners participated in the Frosty 5K as part of the Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival despite temperatures of 8 degrees on Saturday.
“I checked for the wind early Saturday and saw it had died down, which will make running easier,” said Richard Wible, event organizer. “We should be in good shape. We have a record number of pre-registered participants, almost 200 and we usually get 20 to 30 the day of, so we should have a record turnout.”
There were some moments of confusion early Saturday morning about where the start of the annual Frosty 5K run was because the route had been changed this year due to PennDOT road restriction prohibiting racing on Route 45.
The race started at the intersection of Market and Fourth Street without incident.
The confusion was momentary, but the excitement, anticipation and eagerness to run by more than 200 people didn’t pale for a moment.
The race was also a fundraiser for the Merrill Linn Conservancy.
Runners came from everywhere in the Valley and beyond, and several runners said they had never run in temperatures this cold.
Teresa Conrad, of Bloomsburg, said she “had never run in double numbers temperatures. But it’s sunny outside. A good day to run.”
Caitlin McDonald, of Danville, however, said, “I have run in cold weather, in Denver. so nothing to be concerned about here.”
Turbotville resident Kailey Betz and her friend were stretching in advance of the 9:30 start. “I ran the race in 2019,” she said.
For Mark Miner, of Watsontown, this race “was a first time for me.” Not a marathoner, he smiled and added, “I jog a little, run a little.” That was also the case for James Walthan, of Milton, not an experienced runner.
“But I hope to be. I’m working my way through the 5K distance,” he said.
Everyone was dressed for the cold weather: heavy clothes, ski hats, protective outerwear. “It’s cold, but not as bad as yesterday, the wind chills, it was brutal,” Walthan said.
Race winners were as follows, according to Wible:
Male overall winner was Trevor Conde; female Kara Phelps
Masters division 40+ male, Dustin Manotti and female Chrissy Findlay.