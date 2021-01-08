MILLMONT — The weeklong COVID-19 test site in Union County closed Friday with 378 tests administered, according to Michelle Dietrich, director of the county's Emergency Management Agency.
The drive-thru only site was located at Christ’s United Lutheran Church, Route 45, between Mifflinburg and Hartleton. There were no out-of-pocket costs to people tested.
The testing is a Pennsylvania Department of Health initiative. The department contracted with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to provide testing in most counties across the state. The timing is based on case rates over 14 days as well as outbreaks and other factors. It’s paid with federal grant funding.