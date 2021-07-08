More than two dozen municipalities across the Valley will receive more than $4.1 million in the latest rollout from the American Rescue Plan Act’s Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program.
State Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday the second round of payments have been sent to qualifying Pennsylvania municipalities. Late last month, 15 Valley municipalities received a combined $3.1 million.
“Many communities are still hurting from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this money is meant to help them through the ongoing economic recovery,” Garrity said. “I encourage local officials to apply for these available funds as soon as possible if they have not already done so.”
The first round of disbursements went to 484 municipalities. Disbursements made this week include payments to 649 municipalities totaling $143.3 million. Combined with the 484 payments made last month, which totaled $168.5 million, that means 1,133 Pennsylvania municipalities have received $311.8 million.
ARPA gave states the responsibility to disburse these federal funds to municipalities with fewer than 50,000 residents. To receive payments, eligible Pennsylvania municipalities must request funds through the Department of Community and Economic Development. Larger municipalities must apply to receive payments directly from the federal government. Municipalities can use Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund payments to address negative economic impacts due to the pandemic, replace lost public sector revenue, support public health, assist essential workers, and invest in infrastructure improvements such as water, sewer or broadband services.
Auditor General Tim DeFoor said it is vital for municipalities to spend the money wisely and efficiently.
“Pennsylvania did not win the lottery — these relief funds are our tax dollars,” DeFoor said. “If the money is misused, it will be nearly impossible to get it back. Even if we could get it back, it would likely only be pennies on the dollar.”
Across the Valley, 28 municipalities received between $16,642 and $363,830.
No Montour County boroughs or townships were part of the first disbursement. In this week's release, four locations split $651,145, including $243,251 to Danville.
In Northumberland County, seven cities, towns or townships will share a little more than $1 million. Shamokin will receive $363,830 from the ARPA program, while Delaware Township is expected to get $226,137.
Ten Snyder County municipalities combined to receive nearly $884,000. Penn Township was the only locale to receive more than $200,000.
Seven Union County municipalities received a combined $1.6 million, including more than $200,000 for Kelly Township, Lewisburg and White Deer Township and $363,097 for East Buffalo Township.
“These funds will be put to great use by communities across Pennsylvania,” Garrity said. “It’s a top priority at Treasury to make sure these payments get into the hands of local leaders quickly and efficiently so they can be used to help address the effects of the pandemic.”
Treasury will continue to pay municipalities on a rolling basis as they complete the necessary steps to receive payment.