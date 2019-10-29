LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — More than 2,000 bags of heroin were found during a traffic stop along Interstate 80 on Saturday, according to state police.
Tpr. Christopher Isbitski stopped a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross on Interstate 80 in Liberty Township. The police complaint didn’t say why the vehicle, driven by Jhalil Kiyam Moore, 27, of Williamsport, was stopped. Stacey Tazmear Cooley, 26, of Harrisburg, was a passenger.
Isbitski found numerous indicators of criminal activity and detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle, according to the charges.
Police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found 44 bricks of suspected heroin and one clear vacuum-sealed bag of suspected marijuana. A test showed positive for the presence of marijuana, according to the charges.
According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, one brick of heroin contains 50 bags of heroin. A bag weighs .03 to .05 grams and a brick weighs 2.5 grams.
Isbitski charged Moore and Cooley each with two counts of criminal conspiracy, two counts of possession with intent to deliver heroin and marijuana and one count each of possessing heroin, possessing a small amount of marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia.
On-call Berwick District Judge Richard Knecht arraigned them and committed each to the Montour County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.