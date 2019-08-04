SELINSGROVE — The organizers of the 2019 Susquehanna Island Hopper said Saturday's event was the largest they ever hosted with more than 100 people coming out to paddle on the river.
The event allowed participants to start the 12-mile paddle at the Isle of Que Boat Launch in Selinsgrove and end at Mahantango Boat Launch in Port Trevorton. The event was hosted by the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership and the Susquehanna River Trail Association.
"It offers the public an opportunity to discover the Middle Susquehanna River Trail, which is the only section of the Susquehanna River Water Trail that has islands you can camp on," said SGP Executive Director Corey Ellison.
The 106 registered participants and 24 volunteers weaved through the network of islands and discovered new places to discover for personal recreation, she said.
It's the biggest paddle event the SRTA has been a part of, said Mike Traxler, the executive director of the SRTA.
"We couldn't have asked for a better day," he said.
Participants included Carol and Mike Hubler, of Pillow. They haven't been a part of this particular event before, but they have paddled from Jersey Shore to Williamsport. They wanted to participate last year, but the event was canceled due to high water.
"I love to be in the water," said Carol Hubler. "It's a beautiful river."
Mike Hubler said he enjoys the river and the exercise associated with it.
Brian Swisher, of Reader, said he has paddled in many parts of the river, and other rivers, but not the middle section of the Susquehanna.
"I like exploring with qualified people, people who can guide you to places you might not be comfortable going before you've scouted," he said. "It's a fun pleasant thing to do, and it's a good way to explore."