MILTON — A 23-year-old Turbotville mother charged with felony manslaughter following the death of her son in a swimming pool in August waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
Brittney Bridges, of Main Street, was set to appear in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl, but instead waived it. The felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children charges are now headed to the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Milton state police said Bridges, who remains a county inmate on $125,000 bail, was “recklessly negligent” in the death of her 3-year-old son. According to state police at Milton, Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton died after falling into a neighbor’s pool in Turbotville on Aug. 11. Police said between noon and 2 p.m., the toddler left his home and went to the neighbor’s yard on Main Street. The boy was found in the pool by neighbors. He was later pronounced dead at UPMC-Muncy.
Bridges told police she fell asleep with her son and she was awoken by the sounds of sirens.
According to the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was ruled a drowning.
