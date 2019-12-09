SUNBURY — The mother an 8-week-old boy whose leg was broken by one of the parents had her bail reduced by a Northumberland County Judge on Monday.
Kirsten Eilee Gallagher, 24, who is five months pregnant with her second child in county jail while her charges are pending, is now incarcerated for $10,000 cash bail, reduced from $100,000 cash bail by Judge Paige Rosini. Gallagher and Corey James Feese, 29, of Mount Carmel, are accused of breaking their child's femur, but it is not clear which parent the Commonwealth holds responsible for the injury on April 3.
Gallagher testified on Monday that she had "no idea" what happened that day. The child's injury, according to court documents, is a diaphyseal transverse fracture of the femur that is a result of "a fairly straightforward case of physical abuse," Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, told police.
"I was asleep when the event took place," she said.
Her mother Terri Laskowski, of Kulpmont, her grandmother Mary Capelle, of Mount Carmel, and county Children and Youth Caseworker Lisa Musser all testified on behalf of Gallagher. They said Gallagher is a victim of abuse from Feese.
"He physically hit her more than one time," said Laskowski. "She had a black eye. She tried to conceal, I'm sure she's had other injuries."
Musser testified that Gallagher had custody of the child between April and when she was incarcerated last month without any further injury or incident with the child. She described Gallagher as "gentle" with a strong bond with her son.
Defense Attorney Zeigler argued there was no evidence to show that Gallagher was responsible for the child's injury in April. He argued that the Commonwealth brought the charges against her in order to convince her to testify against Feese.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said the witnesses were biased and no compelling testimony was presented at the hearing.
Rosini said she considered Gallagher's reputation with Children and Youth as well as the fact that the child had no further incidents while in the custody of his mother.
If Gallagher posts bail, Rosini said she must seek medical care for her pregnancy, must continue with Children and Youth and must have supervision if she is with her son, who is staying with her grandmother in Mount Carmel.
Both Feese and Gallagher are charged with three felonies each: aggravated assault of a child, criminal conspiracy and child endangerment; two misdemeanors: simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; and a summary count of harassment.
The type of fracture often occurs when “a caregiver is frustrated with the child during the diapering process. Typically, this occurs when the child who is being changed urinates or defecates on the caregiver, causing them to become aggravated," Bellino told police.
Gallagher and Feese will appear for a status conference in county court on at 9:15 a.m. Jan. 13.