SUNBURY — A Watsontown mother accused of causing her 21-month-old child brain damage by leaving her inside a hot car for six hours in 2018 said she is trying to save money toward legal representation as her case heads to trial.
During a brief status conference in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor on Monday, Tonia Lee Sones, 26, said she has saved $3,000 toward a $5,000 fee to hire a lawyer for trial. Sones, who represented herself in court Monday, was formerly represented by attorney Kyle Rude, of Williamsport, who withdrew as the attorney in February.
Sones originally pleaded no contest in August 2019 to a felony count of aggravated assault of a victim less than six years old, but the judge rejected the plea deal in December, according to court records. In pleading no contest, Sones did not admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence to find her guilty if the case proceeded to trial. No new plea deal was reached between Sones and the Commonwealth.
Sones told Milton police she went inside to shower before going to a doctor's appointment on June 1, 2018, according to the documents. She told police her daughter didn't sleep well the night before and had fallen asleep in the back seat when she picked her up from her mother's house, according to troopers.
Troopers said Sones told them she went inside, took a shower and must have fallen asleep before waking up and rushing outside to find her daughter having a seizure. Troopers said temperatures climbed from 71.1 degrees just before 7 a.m. to 82 degrees at 12:54 p.m., with a heat index of 84.9 degrees.
The child, who will turn four on Aug. 23, is living with her maternal grandmother and will have long-term, lifelong injuries, said Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner, the lead prosecutor in the case.
A trial date has not yet been set.