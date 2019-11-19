MOUNT CARMEL — The mother of an 8-week-old boy whose leg was broken is also facing criminal charges for her involvement in the child's abuse in April, according to Mount Carmel Police Department.
Kirsten Eilee Gallagher, 24, and Corey James Feese, 29, of Mount Carmel, are both facing the same charges filed by Mount Carmel Borough Patrolman Jonathan McHugh in the Mount Carmel office of Judge William Cole. They are charged with three felonies: aggravated assault of a child, criminal conspiracy and child endangerment; two misdemeanors: simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; and a summary count of harassment.
Feese and Gallagher, who are both committed to county jail in lieu of $100,000 cash bail, are both scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Cole at 9:15 a.m., Wednesday.
The details in the criminal complaint for both individuals are identical. It is not clear which parent was responsible for the injury, a diaphyseal transverse fracture of the femur that is a result of "a fairly straightforward case of physical abuse," Dr. Paul Bellino, of Geisinger, told police.
The type of fracture often occurs when “a caregiver is frustrated with the child during the diapering process. Typically, this occurs when the child who is being changed urinates or defecates on the caregiver, causing them to become aggravated," Bellino told police.
Northumberland County Children and Youth referred the case to McHugh on April 3 after the child was brought into Geisinger in Danville fo the injuries. Gallagher did not cooperate with police until she was interviewed in October.
She told police that she was asleep for 18 hours the day of the incident and could not remember what happened to her son. She said she remembered getting up a few times to change the child's diaper but Feese was the one who was caring for the child that day, according to court documents.
Gallagher stated that there was no way that she nor her boyfriend Feese could have injured the child, police said.