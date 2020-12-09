SUNBURY — A Sunbury woman accused of providing false and misleading statements to state police about the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker is asking a judge to let her out of jail and dismiss the charges.
Christy Willis, 51, was arrested and charged Oct. 30, 2019 when state police said she lied to investigators to prevent authorities from investigating the abuse of Arabella.
Willis, through her attorney, William Cannon, will have a hearing on Jan. 13, in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor. In the filing, the attorney has Willis as being incarcerated since Oct. 10, but she wasn't arrested until Oct. 30, according to charging documents.
Cannon is asking that Willis be released for not being brought to trial on the charges and that the judge dismiss all charges as well.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the state Supreme Court issued time calculations were suspended for Rule-600, which is a law that allows defendants to file a motion to be released from jail if they aren't brought to trial within the year of the date of their arrest.
Willis remains incarcerated on $200,000 cash bail after Saylor denied her reduction request in 2019.
Troopers say Willis son, Jahrid Burgess, 20, of Port Trevorton, beat Arabella so bad she needed part of her brain removed.
Arresting Trooper Brian Siebert said Willis lied in two different interviews, saying she was sitting at a kitchen table and Parker was eating a sandwich before falling to the ground and having a seizure.
Willis said Arabella began to gasp for air, troopers said.
Later during the interview, Willis said she was not at the residence when Arabella began to have seizures, troopers said.
Troopers listened to a 911 call from Willis to Northumberland County 911 and said she sounded, “cool, calm and collected,” with no sense of urgency, according to court documents.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz said if Willis would have acted quicker and not tried to help her son and his girlfriend, Samantha Delcamp, 25, of Port Trevorton, Arabella may have had a chance to recover from her injuries.
Burgess and Delcamp both face homicide charges.
Matulewicz said Delcamp knew about the abuse and never reported it. Delcamp is charged as an accomplice.
The hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.