MANDATA — The mother of a Line Mountain student-athlete who passed away in a fire in 1998 asked the school board members to consider a policy change that would keep her son's baseball number retired.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, Jenny Snyder, the mother of the late Kip Snyder, 17, informed the school board members that a student on the district's baseball team has been using the number for the last three seasons. Kip's number — 32 — was retired after his death.
"We feel no ill will toward especially that student, that player, the coaching staff or administration," said Snyder, of Dalmatia. "I think we just have a lack of education about this."
Kip Snyder was one of 11 young people, eight of them Line Mountain School District students and graduates, who perished in a fire on March 22, 1998. The 11 gathered at Tyrone Wehry Sr.'s Madisonburg, Centre County, cabin the weekend of March 22, 1998. No cause was ever determined, but arson was ruled out.
Snyder this year learned of the number being used during the planning of the 22nd Annual Kip Snyder Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted by the American Legion in Mandata on the second Saturday in June. She noticed one of the players on the legion team was using the number 32, so she checked the school roster and found the same student was using the number on the school team.
Snyder said Kip's jersey was never displayed anywhere and has been in her possession since the tragedy. She isn't asking the school board to display the jersey in the school as part of a memorial, just keep the number retired so the family won't have to see it at district baseball games. She asked the school board to add a policy to the handbook.
"Twenty-one years ago, hundreds of people and the Line Mountain School District as a unit, as we all do at times of loss, asked us if there was anything they could do for us to make our loss easier," said Snyder. "Of course there never is. There's nothing that can be done to ease our pain."
Board President Troy Laudenslager thanked Snyder for coming to the meeting and noted that the subject was new to some of the board members.
"We'll certainly take it under advisement, get some research done on our own, and take everything you said into consideration," said Laudenslager.
Lost in the fire were Amanda Wehry, 17, a senior at Line Mountain; her sister, Toni Wehry, 21, a senior at Millersville University; their brother, Tyrone Wehry Jr., 23, of Harrisburg, who was employed with the state House Republican Caucus; Toby Wiest, 17, a senior at Line Mountain; his brother, David Wiest, 20, a junior at Susquehanna University; Chad Hain, 21, son of Kenneth and Joyce Hain; Jason Herrold, 21, son of the late Kathy Herrold and Charles Herrold; Kip Snyder, 17, a senior at Line Mountain; and Nicholas Berkey, James Giliberti and Erik Gray, 20, all of Lancaster County.