SHAMOKIN — Gifted a new bike Friday during an assembly at Shamokin Area Elementary School, Hunter Pucci did what should be expected — the third-grader took it for a lap around the gym.
The Widows Sons, a motorcycle-riding association of the Masonic Lodge of Shamokin, surprised six students Friday with brand new bicycles as Christmas gifts.
“I ride a bike without these,” said Pucci, 8, squeezing the brake levers on the bike’s handlebars. “It looks kind of cool. It actually kind of fits me. It feels good.”
Two students, a boy and a girl, were selected from each grade, third through fifth. Teachers nominated students from each classroom and winners were drawn at random.
The criteria is that students display good attitudes, achieve good grades and are in need, said Forrest Curran, treasurer of the Widows Sons. The school provides winners’ height measurements so club members can buy the right size bike for each student.
“When you call the kid’s name, it’s unbelievable, the smiles,” Curran said, donning a festive holiday shirt beneath the club’s standard black leather vest.
Students filed into the elementary gym with their homeroom teachers and sat cross-legged on the floor. Once all the classrooms entered and the students settled, Principal Michael Keefer called out to them all, with each student seemingly thrusting a hand into the air when asked: “How many of you like bikes?”
“These bikes are going home with some of you,” Keefer said, prompting an excited energy to spread through the group of students before they shouted to the eight representatives of Widows Sons: “Thank you!”
Parents and guardians of the winners were invited to the assembly to watch and take the bikes home. They came in last and stood to the rear so as not to tip off who the winners were.
Jillita Grant, a grandmother of 10-year-old Mahogany Grant, said she was ecstatic to learn her granddaughter was selected. It also reinforced that the fourth-grader was doing well in school, Grant said.
“The first thing I was thinking was that she said she wanted a bike. I wasn’t able to get her one. This is a blessing,” Grant said.
“I have to say,” Rob Nairns, president of Shamokin’s Widows Sons, said during the assembly, “this is one of our favorite (events) throughout the year.”
Curran said the riding club recently received its official status as a nonprofit and next year, he said the bike giveaway will be larger.