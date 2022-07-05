BEAR GAP — A 71-year-old man from Mount Carmel was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday evening along Route 54 Sunday at the top of Natalie Mountain near Bear Gap, Northumberland County.
The motorcyclist, who has not yet been identified because of the severity of his injuries, was reportedly listed in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, where he was transported by medical helicopter after the crash, just after 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Police said the the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound toward Natalie when he lost control of the cycle. He veered into the westbound lane and struck a vehicle driven by RoseAnn Stuart, 74, police said.
Emergency medical crews transported the motorcyclist from the scene to the Marion Heights baseball field, where the medical helicopter landed.