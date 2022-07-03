BEAR GAP — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident along Route 54 Sunday at the top of Natalie Mountain near Bear Gap, Northumberland County.
A medical helicopter was dispatched following the crash that occurred just after 6 p.m., according to emergency communications.
Emergency personnel remained on the scene for about 90 minutes. Route 54 reopened to traffic at about 7:40 p.m.
Further information was not immediately available. More information will be posted as it becomes available.