Motorist hurt in rollover crash in Union County

FOREST HILL — A male motorist crashed along a back road Saturday in Union County and was flown by Life Flight helicopter for medical treatment at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, according to state police.
The unidentified male was driving a GMC Acadia south on Centennial Road, between Camp Laurel and Reber roads, when the vehicle traveled off the west berm and rolled onto its passenger side into a ditch, Trooper Matthew Mills said.
First responders were dispatched to the scene at 2:19 p.m. The driver was confined inside the vehicle. Rescue crews secured the driver to a spinal board and rescued through the vehicle’s rear hatch, according to Chief Steve Walter of Mifflinburg Hose Co.
Trooper Jennifer Bowers, assisting Mills in the investigation, said the driver suffered mild to moderate injuries. He did not have any passengers, she said.
The crash occurred in West Buffalo Township, about four miles north of Mifflinburg and just south of Forest Hill.
Responding to the scene were state police, Mifflinburg Hose, Mifflinburg Community Ambulance and William Cameron Engine Co. EMS.
The crash is under investigation. Troopers said more information would be released when available.